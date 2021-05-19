Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (LON:BEMO) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (LON:BEMO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BEMO opened at GBX 747.88 ($9.77) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 731.72. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 611.06 ($7.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 768.86 ($10.05).

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit