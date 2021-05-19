Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.51. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

