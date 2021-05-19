Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,164 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $177,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

