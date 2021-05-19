Barrington Research Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NCMI. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.61 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after buying an additional 902,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,180,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,793 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

