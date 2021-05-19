Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00.
  • On Thursday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00.
  • On Thursday, February 25th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit