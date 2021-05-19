Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

