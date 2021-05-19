Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.14

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €51.14 ($60.16) and traded as high as €57.73 ($67.92). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €57.06 ($67.13), with a volume of 2,938,241 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.23.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

