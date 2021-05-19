BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million.

BBQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 35,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. BBQ has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBQ shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 56,295 shares of company stock worth $816,060 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.