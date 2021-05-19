BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $276,000 Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,095,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.