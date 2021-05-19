BCK Capital Management LP Takes $377,000 Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $500,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THMAU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

