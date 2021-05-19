BCK Capital Management LP Takes $526,000 Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Cohn Robbins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

NYSE CRHC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

