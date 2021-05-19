Beacon Securities Comments on goeasy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.61. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2022 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$170.60.

GSY stock opened at C$141.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$48.29 and a 12 month high of C$157.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$139.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.27.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total transaction of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,284,495.50. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,201 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,457.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.