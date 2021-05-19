Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of BEAM opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -5.21. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.20.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. MWG Management Limited increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

