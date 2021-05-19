Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.75. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 44,805 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, CEO Caroline Beasley purchased 20,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $51,236.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,390.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 36,631 shares of company stock valued at $93,459 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 162.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 289,956 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

