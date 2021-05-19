Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 18,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 33,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $242.18 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.70 and a 200-day moving average of $246.89.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.