Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 21,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.06. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.