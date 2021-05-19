Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Declares GBX 35 Dividend

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,472 ($45.36) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,591.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,124.67. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

