Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

