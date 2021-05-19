Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.
Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $70.90.
In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
