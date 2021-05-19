Bert A. Frost Sells 5,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CF traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

