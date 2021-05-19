Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,661 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Best Buy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,187 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Best Buy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,347 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

