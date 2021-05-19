BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,263.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,972.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

