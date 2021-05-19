Binance USD Market Capitalization Tops $7.79 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $7.79 billion and $17.48 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00080597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00017905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.01296361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.56 or 0.10604800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00059022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00107036 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 7,798,823,536 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.