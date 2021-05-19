BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $194.50 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $213.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.25 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

