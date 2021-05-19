Bitradio Price Down 41.1% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $66,731.91 and $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00028952 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.95 or 0.01037280 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,991,395 coins and its circulating supply is 9,991,390 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

