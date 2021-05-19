Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,184,324 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 12.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Oracle worth $370,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

