Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Purchases 125,000 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados makes up 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

