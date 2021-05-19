Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the quarter. Grifols makes up approximately 2.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $82,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.