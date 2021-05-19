Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

BSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

BSM opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

