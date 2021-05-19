BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.80 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $95,627.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.64 or 0.01294493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.84 or 0.10497809 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.