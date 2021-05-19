Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BPRMF. Berenberg Bank lowered Blue Prism Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Blue Prism Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Blue Prism Group stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Blue Prism Group has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit