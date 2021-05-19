Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BPRMF. Berenberg Bank lowered Blue Prism Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Blue Prism Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Blue Prism Group stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Blue Prism Group has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.