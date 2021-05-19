BMO Capital Markets Increases Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target to $11.50

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $4,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

