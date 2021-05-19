BMO Capital Markets Increases ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $6.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

ICL stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,574,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after buying an additional 2,034,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

