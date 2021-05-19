BMO Capital Markets Increases ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $6.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.
ICL stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,574,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after buying an additional 2,034,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.