BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $276,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

May 19th, 2021

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

