BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 45,541 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,541 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.