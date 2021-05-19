BNP Paribas Downgrades Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Neutral

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $19.92 on Monday. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

