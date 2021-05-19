BNP Paribas Downgrades Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Neutral

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $19.92 on Monday. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit