BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNPQY. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $35.11.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

