Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$46.50 at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BEI.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.32.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$37.74 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$25.67 and a 1-year high of C$40.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

