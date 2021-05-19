Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Director Sells $639,606.59 in Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

