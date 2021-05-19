Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,211.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,381.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

