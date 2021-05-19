BOOM Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $995,642.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,101,259 coins and its circulating supply is 779,070,526 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

