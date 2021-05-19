Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BOOT stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

