Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

May 19th, 2021

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BAH opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

