Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), with a volume of 750,379 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.13.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.