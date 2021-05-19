BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. 39,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,296. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

