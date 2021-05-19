BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. 39,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,296. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Earnings History and Estimates for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit