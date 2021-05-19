BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BPMP traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 203,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,315. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,738 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after buying an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,463 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

