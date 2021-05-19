Brett Mcbrayer Buys 10,000 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) CEO Brett Mcbrayer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AP stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $134.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

