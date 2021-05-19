Bridge Mutual Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $53.53 million and approximately $798,170.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00073226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00325069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00182744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.01148282 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,074,004 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

