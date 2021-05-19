Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $263,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

