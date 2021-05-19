Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.90

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -912.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

