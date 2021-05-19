Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.90

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -912.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit