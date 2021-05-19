Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BFAM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $136.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $104.54 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

