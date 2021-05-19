Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BFAM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.
Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $136.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $104.54 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
