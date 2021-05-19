Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.00. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 4,189 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.